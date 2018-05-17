Hot Springs athletes throw themselves into competition

The Hot Springs track and field team doesn’t have a lot of bodies to throw at the competition, but the ones they do have know how to compete.

Led by Tyler Carr, the Hot Springs boys scored 28 points, while the Elena McAllister-led Lady Savage Heat scored eight points in the District 14C meet in Missoula Friday and Saturday.

Coach Bethany White and her Savage Heat now make plans to participate in the Western C divisional meet in Frenchtown Thursday and Friday.

Carr qualified for this week’s Western C divisional meet in three events and placed in four, taking third place in the 110 meter hurdles and shot put, fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and sixth in the javelin.

Since only the top five places earn berths at the divisional meet, Carr will not be competing in the javelin in Frenchtown, but earned a team point for Hot Springs in the event at Missoula.

Also falling into that category of placing but not moving on, Kawika Ilac took sixth in both hurdles races in Missoula, Jesse Uski won sixth in the discus and Bert DeTienne placed sixth in the 1600 meters.

Fortunately for DeTienne, he also won fifth in the javelin and will be moving on to the Western C in that event at least.

McAllister was the only member of the Lady Savage Heat to score points in Missoula, placing third in the long jump (with a best mark of 13 feet, 5 inches) and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles (in 58.51 seconds).