THEY'RE OFF – Members of the Mini Mermaid Running Club lead off a 5K run at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains Saturday morning.

The Plains Mini Mermaids had a big finish last weekend when the group fulfilled their goal of completing a 5K run – 3.1 miles – at the Amundson Sports Complex.

More than 30 people joined the 14 members of the Mini Mermaid Running Club for their Family Fun Run Saturday, marking the end of the...