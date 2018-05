CROUCHING LADY HAWK Sarah Detlaff prepares to make a discus throw in Bigfork Saturday. All area track and field teams will be in Frenchtown Friday and Saturday for divisional meets.

If you really want to get to the next level, this week's divisional track meets in Frenchtown are the final opportunity to make those wishes reality.

The Western B and Western C divisional track meets will be run in concert together in Frenchtown Friday and Saturday and all four Sanders County h...