Falls' fearless foursome plays for honors in Billings

READING THE GREEN - Hawk sophomore Ethan Brown, shown eyeing a putt during action in the Thompson Falls Invitational last month, shot Thompson Falls' best round at the Western B two weeks ago and then fired a 77 at the State B tourney Tuesday in Billings. The tournament was to be completed at Eaglerock Golf Course Wednesday.

They are the Blue Hawks' fearless foursome of the golfing links, and they are currently competing in the State B tournament at Eaglerock Golf Course in the Billings area early this week.

Dylan Beckman and Ethan Brown for the boys, and Elsie Brown and Megan Baxter for the girls are the four Hawk...