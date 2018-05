INTO THE BAG – Erik Delaney of Kalispell digs into a bag for a card during the Wild Horse Plains Backcountry Horsemen Poker Run at the Historic Jones Ranch while Ellen Childress holds the bag. Cindy Ray, one of the coordinators of the event, also has a bag of cards.

Betting on the horses is a long tradition in America, but gambling while on horses is part of the Wild Horse Plains Backcountry Horsemen Poker Run, held last weekend at the Historic Jones Ranch, nearly 10 miles northwest of Plains.

One hundred and fifty-eight riders registered for this year's 1...