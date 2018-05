Heron woman visits Vietnam, paying respect to fallen brother

DISTANT MEMORY - A current view of the "Operation No Name" battle ground in Vietnam. In 1968, when Stephen Hinds was killed in battle, there were no buildings, just rice fields.

It has been 50 years since the U.S. Marines launched "Operation No Name" during the Vietnam War in Hue. The attack began on April 7, 1968. Little did they know, they were embarking in a preplanned North Vietnamese Army field of attack.

Five days later, on April 13, Private First Class (PFC) Step...