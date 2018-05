DEDICATION - Bob Burns (right) gathered with family and friends including his children Tim and Theresa, as the Sanders County Clerk and Recorder's Office dedicated the plat room in memory of his late wife Lynne.

If you have bought or sold property in Sanders County, you have a little piece of Lynne Burns with you. Burns was the plat clerk in the Sanders County Clerk and Recorder's Office for almost 22 years. She retired in 2013, and passed away in November of last year after a battle with an incurable ne...