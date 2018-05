AMERICAN ENSIGN – Jan Oelschlager places a U.S. flag at the grave of veteran Albert Browning, her brother, while her husband, Ole, looks on, at the Dixon Cemetery. The Plains couple placed 10 flags at the gravesites of veterans to recognize them for Memorial Day.

The Dixon Cemetery is all but forgotten by most people, but there's one Plains couple that wants to make sure that the military veterans buried there are remembered, at least once a year.

The cemetery, situated on a high bluff about one and a half miles southeast of Dixon, is mostly overgrown wi...