Dec. 14, 1932 -

April 21, 2018

John William Ashcroft was born Dec. 14, 1932 in St. Ignatius and raised in Dixon, the youngest of six siblings. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1950-1954 and was discharged as a sergeant.

John met and married Regina Marta in Aushauffenburg, Germany. They were married for 29 years and have two children, Deborah Ashcroft of Post Falls, Idaho and Roger Ashcroft of Hayden, Idaho.John’s occupation as an operator engineer took him and his family all over the state of Montana. They finally settled in Plains for several years. He helped build many highways including I-90. In 1974, John went to work on the Alaska Pipeline where he worked for 12 years then retired in Florence, Mont.

John was married to Evelyn Larin for 18 years. They were active with the Good Sam’s RV club and traveled many places in their RV, having fun and meeting new people. They moved to Newport, Ore. where she died in 2004. John came back to Montana in 2007 to live in Thompson Falls. Wherever he lived, John was active in the Elks Club, the Legion and VFW.

During retirement he kept himself busy making tin men or wood projects. John also had a life long love of automobiles. He loved his 1931 Ford two-door sedan model A and drove it in parades around the area. At one time he was rebuilding V.W. Beetles. He loved to hunt for wild mushrooms which his children still do. John was full of jokes, never the same one twice. He loved animals, was a hard worker and a good provider for his family.

Rest in peace Dad, we love you.

John was moved to Post Falls, Idaho to his daughter Debby’s home where he died under the care of hospice.

Please, if you suspect elder abuse, call the representative in your area at (406) 529-8122. Do not hesitate. Support your elder care services.