Randy Pirker was surrounded by his two daughters and lifelong friend when he went to be with the Lord, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer on May 18, 2018.

Randy was born on October 14, 1960, in Hot Springs, Mont. He had a blessed upbringing with his parents, Ron and Gwen Pirker. He always reminisced about his time on the farm, logging with his dad, snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes, being on the water, hanging with his siblings and everything in between. He attended K-12 in Thompson Falls, graduating with the class of 1978. During his high school career, he played varsity football, wrestling and track. This was the beginning foundation for his love of sports and Blue Hawk pride. After graduating, he served in the Air Force from 1978 to 1981. Upon his return home, he began his greatest endeavor by marrying Teresa Kaegbein, and bringing his two biggest accomplishments in to this world, daughters Stephanie and Arikka. Randy was the most amazing father, he said he learned more from his daughters than they learned from him. He was always smiling, gave the best hugs and whisker burns, provided sound advice, made sure his daughters were tough and built the most amazing sledding hills.

Randy spent many of his years as a logger in the mountains of Montana, always a hard worker. Randy loved bow hunting and became an avid archer. With his drive and passion pushing him, he began putting on 3-D archery shoots and opened up his own archery shop - Pirker's 3-D Archery. On top of pursuing his love of archery, he opened his own cut stock mill, Mountain View Wood Products, that ran for many years east of Thompson Falls. After closing the doors on this business, Randy entered the wonderful world of real estate, working for Realty Northwest until his passing.

Randy's biggest passions in life were being a father, a coach and a hunter. He was a family man, proudly raising two strong and loving daughters and when he remarried, he unselfishly took on the role of being a father to Michelle's three daughters. As a coach, Randy had such a positive impact on so many lives. He taught us to be positive in all you do and to work hard. He was a mentor and a friend. The legacy he leaves after almost 30 years of coaching football and softball is insurmountable. Winning state softball in 2010 was an accomplishment that resonates high. As a hunter, Randy's favorite place to be was on a mountain top. He loved the challenge, the freedom and the beauty that went into the sport; it ran thick in his blood. He has so many amazing stories, pictures and trophies to validate he experienced some amazing adventures.

Papa Randy was a label he wore proudly. He loved his grandsons – Jakob, Brady and Carter. He was excited to have boys; after all he spent his whole life raising girls. The smiles the boys brought to Papa Randy's world are immeasurable and vice versa. He instilled his love and character into these young gentlemen and we know they have and will continue to make Papa proud.

Randy was an instrumental piece to the Thompson Falls community – he was a dedicated friend, he supported and believed in his town, he was always wanted and was willing to help others, and doing so with a big smile on his face. Our dad's heart was genuine.

Even after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, his attitude stayed positive. He went through the process with elegance and grace. Walking this journey with him brought forth strength, courage and love we didn't know we were capable of. A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. Dad is our hero and his legacy and the memories we made with him will forever live within us, his grandchildren, his family and his friends – he will be deeply missed.

Rock on dad – we love you!

Randy is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Dan) Castillo, Arikka Pirker (Josh Buls); parents, Ron and Gwen Pirker; brother, Ron Pirker; sister, Debra (Ed) Benton; grandsons, Jakob Berry, Brady Castillo & Carter Buls; step daughters, Megan Fitchett, Kelsey Fitchett and Madison Fitchett and many family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Thompson Falls High School on Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Network of Sanders County or to your local softball organization.