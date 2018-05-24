ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Shirley M. Larson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 24, 2018

Shirley Larson

Shirley M. Larson was born May 19, 1932 and passed away May 15, 2018 at Mt. Silcox Assisted Living. She was born in Keeline, Wyo., to Kenneth and Lucy Cox. She moved with her family to Trout Creek in 1934. She married Donald Larson in 1951. She is survived by her husband Donald; son Roger and daughter Carrie, both of Trout Creek; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Velma Melnrick of Trout Creek and Betty Richards of Richland, Wash.

She was a stay at home mom. Don and Shirley established Green Mountain Mfg. in 1976 making burnt wood gift items. After retirement they traveled in their motor home extensively through every state west of the Mississippi, as well as trips through Canada and Alaska. She enjoyed games, puzzles, sewing, dancing and making gifts. Just give her a pick and shovel and she'd be happy.

Graveside service will be held at Whitepine Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/24/2018 13:06