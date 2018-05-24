Shirley M. Larson was born May 19, 1932 and passed away May 15, 2018 at Mt. Silcox Assisted Living. She was born in Keeline, Wyo., to Kenneth and Lucy Cox. She moved with her family to Trout Creek in 1934. She married Donald Larson in 1951. She is survived by her husband Donald; son Roger and daughter Carrie, both of Trout Creek; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Velma Melnrick of Trout Creek and Betty Richards of Richland, Wash.

She was a stay at home mom. Don and Shirley established Green Mountain Mfg. in 1976 making burnt wood gift items. After retirement they traveled in their motor home extensively through every state west of the Mississippi, as well as trips through Canada and Alaska. She enjoyed games, puzzles, sewing, dancing and making gifts. Just give her a pick and shovel and she'd be happy.

Graveside service will be held at Whitepine Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018.