LADY HAWK FRESHMAN Jody Detlaff won third place in the Western B high jump and will compete in the State B meet in Laurel this week.

The Thompson Falls boys won fourth and the Lady Hawks fifth at the Western B-C divisional track and field meet in Frenchtown last week.

Coach Trenna Ferris was grateful to her team after her first year at the helm of the Thompson Falls track and field program, and not just to the ones who will b...