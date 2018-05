Beckman, Ethan and Elsie Brown earn honors

ONE OF THE BEST golfers in Thompson Falls High School history, Hawk senior Dylan Beckman won fourth place and All-State B honors for a second straight time at the State B tournament in Shepherd May 15-16.

Only four-strong, the Thompson Falls golfing team made quite a splash at the State B golf tournament at EagleRock Golf Course in Shepherd May 15-16 as three of those four Hawk golfers earned All-State B honors and the other, a rising freshman, finished well.

Falls seniors Dylan Beckman and Elsie...