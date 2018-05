Play Huntley Project Thursday

HAPPY TO BE GOING to the State B-C tourney, coach Michele Bangen (left) and her Plains-Hot Springs Trotters won third place in the Western B-C tournament Saturday and will travel to Belgrade for the State B-C tournament later this week.

It has been a great run so far; why should the fun stop now?

The Plains-Hot Springs Trotters fought back from the very precipice of elimination to win third place in the Western B-C divisional softball tournament last week and will now play in the State B-C tourney in Belgrade beginning Thursday...