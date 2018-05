THIS ONE IS FOR YOU RANDY! The Lady Hawk softball team poses with a poster they created for and emailed to coach Randy Pirker after their Western B-C play-in game in Troy last Tuesday, May 15.

It was only a little over two months long, but the Lady Hawks' return to the playing fields of competitive softball is the story of a lifetime.

And although the Thompson Falls girls lost their play-in game to the Western B-C tournament 16-14 to Troy Tuesday (May 15), and their beloved assistant...