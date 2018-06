EYE-BALLING IT – Artist Kenton Pies grinds out rough areas around the eyes of his 237-pound steel horse.

The first metal horse of Plains is done, but creator Kenton Pies now has a bigger hurdle to get over – funding his project.

"It's quite a relief to have it finished. It's a joy, but I have changes to make on the rest of them – artists are never satisfied," said the 85-year-old Plains artist,...