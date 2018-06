Daughters were twirled and daddies brought their boogie at the Daddy Daughter Dance in Noxon. The event was a fundraiser by the Noxon senior class to assist the Swanson family with medical bills, and raised about $350.

It was a clever and thoughtful effort by the Noxon senior class. Seniors Cory Brodmerkle and Caitlyn Hagen worked with their peers to create a fundraiser for a family in need of assistance – but not just any fundraiser, a Daddy Daughter Dance that the youngest of ladies would never forget.

"Co...