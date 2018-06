Sanders County Class of 2018 Scholarships PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL May 31, 2018 Kara Altmiller: Northwest Montana Attendance Area Waiver-FVCC $3,028, Blackfoot Telecommunications $1,000, Maxine Pickering Memorial $1,000, VFW $1,000, Plains Booster Club Scholarship $500, Elks Most Valuable Student $350, Daughters of the American Revolution $50. Jessica Thompson: MUS Montana U...





