Sanders County Class of 2018 Scholarships THOMPSON FALLS HIGH SCHOOL May 31, 2018 The graduating Class of 2018 received a four-year total of $1,926,440.00 in scholarships, grants and awards. Dylan Beckman: Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, University of Providence Athletic Scholarship (Golf). Hunter Borgmann: Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge Most Improved Student – Females Jessi...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.