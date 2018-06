Sanders County Class of 2018 Scholarships HOT SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL May 31, 2018 Stacy Gray: $500 Valley Bank of Hot Springs; $250 Flathead Kootenai MT Wilderness; $250 Hot Springs Education Association Award; $1,000 Hot Springs School Foundation; $1,000 Sweeny Family Scholarship; $500 Rosemary Miller Memorial Scholarship; $200 Dr. Glen Mathias Scholarship; $500 Booster Club;...





