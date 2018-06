PHOTO FINISH – Excitement couldn't be contained as the last heat concluded with drivers Callie McGillis and Mackenzie Robinson's egg cars hitting the finish line. The first place car belonged to Hattie Neesvig, who was absent that day.

It is an event that is becoming a year-end tradition for fifth and sixth grade students at Thompson Falls schools. A lesson in construction, velocity and impact results. A tournament of speed and design.

The Egg Car Races that took place Friday had students using only paper, glue, and tape to ma...