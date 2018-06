TF TALENT - Thompson Falls Elementary had a variety of skills in their spring ariety show. Clockwise from left: Autumn Elder shows off her hula hoop skills, Matea Keefe and Kayla Fausett sing "I Love You and You Love Me," and Harmony Schilling does a superhero impression.

Thompson Falls Elementary School has some talented students, and they are not afraid to show it.

Every spring Thompson Falls music teacher Lisa Mickelson displays student talents by putting on a "Variety Show" for fellow classmates and the community. In celebration of the show's third year, 11 a...