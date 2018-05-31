1 dead in crash outside T.Creek

FATAL CRASH -One person was killed and five others injured when this Chevy Suburban crashed off Highway 200 west of Trout Creek.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident just west of Trout Creek, Monday at 5 p.m., near Mile Marker 27. Trooper Jourdan Gulick was on the scene and Saint's Wrecking and Towing of Thompson Falls removed the vehicle that had rolled at least once before landing on its top.

The tan Chevrolet Suburban was carrying two adults and five youth and landed nearly 20 feet from the road. Trooper Gulick confirmed that the rear wheel had fallen off the vehicle, but other factors of the wreck are still being investigated.

Both adults were ejected from the vehicle, resulting in the death of the male elderly driver, who was pinned beneath the vehicle, according to Gulick. That fatality marks the 46th death on Montana highways this year. The ejected adult female and a female teenager were airlifted for immediate medical attention. The minor passengers were females age 9,11,13, and 14. A male age 15, was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt and rode along in the ambulance without injuries requiring treatment.

Tow truck operator Nate Saint arrived to tow the vehicle from the wreck that is still under investigation. Having seen plenty of these situations, he said simply, "Seatbelts save lives."