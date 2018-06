ONE OF MANY talented young Lady Hawks, freshman Riley Wilson competes in the triple jump at the Western B divisional meet in Frenchtown May 18.

One season into her Thompson Falls track and field coaching job, Trenna Ferris is thinking she is one fortunate person, a very lucky coach, if you will.

"It has been an incredibly fun thing to walk into, taking over this program," she said Monday. "Randy (Symon, the previous long-time coach for...