PLAINS SENIOR Jessica Thompson repeated as State C champion in the shot put and won second place medals in the discus and javelin at the State C meet in Great Falls last week.

Plains track and field coach Denise Montgomery knows there is a lot more to being a team than simply practicing and competing together.

She knows that sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses; or in this case, stop and do some fishing.

Promoting team unity and having fun along the way, Mo...