A TIME TO TALK - Plains-Hot Springs coach Michele Bangen meets with her team during a break in action at a recent game in Plains. Trotters completed a fine season at the State B-C tournament in Belgrade last week.

The Plains-Hot Springs Trotters now know they belong among the best, and will make another run at advancing on to, and doing well in the 2019 State B-C tournament next season.

With only two seniors – Stacy Gray and Jessica Thompson – being lost to graduation, the young Trotters played well a...