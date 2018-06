Rick Johnson (left), Executive Director of Idaho Conservation League with Sandy Compton (right), the winner of this year's Keith and Pat Axline Award for Environmental Activism.

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW) Program Coordinator, Sandy Compton, was awarded the Keith and Pat Axline Award for Environmental Activism on May 19, 2018, during Idaho Conservation League's (ICL) Wild Idaho Conference in Stanley, Idaho. It is ICL's highest award for environmental act...