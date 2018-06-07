PLAYING IN PLAINS

Annual festival features activities for all

ICY DIP – Plains School counselor Tyrel Allen grabs the side bar after his son, Zayden, triggers the dunk tank mechanism for his first dunk of the day.

Commissioner Carol Brooker might not be washed up in politics, but she got herself a public bath on Saturday at a dunk tank sponsored by the Plains Lions Club and Plains-Paradise Rural District. Brooker was one of 10 volunteers to sit in the cold seat as part of Plains Days 2018.

Tyrel Allen, the first participant, said before the first ball was thrown that he believed he would stay dry. Six softballs were tossed before a youngster hit the target, but didn't trigger the mechanism to drop Allen into the water. But that didn't stop 11-year-old Zayden Allen, Tyrel's son, from doing it manually. The Lions Club and fire district raised $370 alone from the dunk tank, said Lion Marv Tanner. The only youth to volunteer in the dunk tank was Adam Aguilera, 15. "It was a shock every time. That water was cold," said Marlin Cooper of the Plains-Paradise Fire District.

The dunk tank was one of this year's activities, which ran from Friday to Sunday, although Saturday was the core of events starting with a 5K run sponsored by the Mini Mermaid Running Club. Once again Russell Kujala nabbed first place out of 57 runners.

The annual festival had two major changes this year. In addition to making it three days, officials moved the parade to Lynch Street instead of Railroad and started it at 10 a.m. Erika Lawyer, one of the organizers of the festival, said by having it on a different route, they wouldn't have to get a permit from the state to close down the highway. In addition, they didn't want to hold up people traveling through for the Plains Days sporting activities at Amundson Sports Complex or the Plains Golf Course. Alvin Amundson, one of the creators of Plains Day (called Donkey Derby Days) in the 1960s, recalled they had to switch to another street only once.

The VFW Post 3596 color guard led the parade, followed by 60 units ranging from a go cart driven by Plains resident Andy Gonzaliz to a 1984 camouflaged Army truck driven by Plains High School teacher Ken Nelson. The parade was hosted this year by First Security Bank. The best unit prizes went to the 4-H South Side Sparks Club and Wally Logan and his 1941 Chevy pickup. Both entries received a $15 gift certificate donated by McGowan Grocery. Logan also nabbed the Best Truck Award in Rehbein Ford's Plains Day Show & Shine.

Twenty-five vehicles participated in the car show this year, said Todd Logan, the show organizer. Vehicles ranged from a 2004 Chevy Corvette, owned by Missoula resident Paul Coonan, back to a 1926 Ford Model T "Rat Rod" Roadster, owned by Ken Saner of Plains. Saner also had a 1931 Offenhauser race car with a Ford Model A engine in it at the show. Saner had been working on the car for a friend in California. He said the car will be racing at the Indianapolis Speedway classic competition in 2019.

Best in Show went to Will and Jackie Kuchera of Kalispell with the 1960 Chevy Apache pickup. First place in the 1948 and older went to Dale Bangert of Corvallis with his 1927 Ford track truck.

The 1949-1972 category went to Plains resident Rollie Larson with his 1959 Ford Ranchero. Coonan took the 1973-Present with his Corvette. Best camper went to a homemade teardrop by Rick and Ruthie Smith of Hamilton. The People's Choice winner this year was Patrick Rummel of Missoula with his 1934 Ford Coupe.

Car engines weren't the only mechanical pieces along the greenway. Bobby Mayes of Paradise showed his antique International hay bailer, which he converted to a "can-crusher." Mayes also had a pitcher pump with a bucket of water. He rigged it so the water would recycle from a hole in the bottom of the bucket to an unseen container. "You can pump as fast as you want and do it all day long and it's not going to fill up. But the kids love trying," said Mayes.

Another first was a painting session put on by the Sanders County Arts Council at Fred Young Park. Around 40 adults and children demonstrated their art skills by painting scenes on four different murals that will eventually be displayed throughout Sanders County. Artists Ilene Paulsen and Steve Eberhardt helped guide the participants. The unfinished murals will be completed at the council's Kaleidoscope Art Camp at the Paradise Center in July.

The Rocky Mountain Bank held its traditional Ice Cream Social, giving out almost 30 gallons of vanilla, chocolate and huckleberry ice cream. The bank also sponsored the Turtle Races in the parking lot, where 45 children competed in six heats. In the end, Sariah Bevan's turtle was the champion, earning $15, followed by Lacey Kulawinski in second for $10 and Dylan Lopez in third, winning $5.

"We do both events because we want to give back to our community. It's our way to say thanks for supporting us and being a part of our community," said Lisa Fried de Reyes, the bank manager. Her son, Christian Reyes-Fried, was starter of the races while Gene Johnson served as emcee.

Plains Lions Club Vice President Steve Spurr said only two people signed up for the watermelon-eating contest, not enough to do the contest. The club plans to hold it at a different time next year. No one showed up for the 4-H South Side Sparks Club's dessert auction at Fred Young Park at 6 p.m. The kids baked 39 desserts for the auction. The club moved their operation to the Community Pool Park and held a bake sale instead.

Ed Moreth WILD TWO-STEP – Rilee Davis, 9,(left) and Kendra Gonzolez, 8, show the crowd their dance moves at the Community Pool Park during Plains Days.

The pool park became the core of activity at 5 p.m. when the Ryan and Carr families put on a potluck dinner for the community. The event included a dance, live music, a DJ, and a limbo contest. Close to 300 people showed up for the dinner and dance, said Neuman Ryan, the chief coordinator.

"It's a community activity and we wanted to get people excited about Plains Day," said Dan Ryan. Jubal Ryan nearly won the limbo contest. He and North Dakota resident Breka Nolesky were the final two contestants and had to go under the limbo stick three times before Nolesky won. In the younger group, Shaylee Davis, 11, of Plains won.

Sandy Chenoweth, president of the Plains Business Association, which sponsored the festival, said Plains Days went well, especially with the added sports activities at the high school and Amundson Sports Complex.