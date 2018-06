READY FOR 1st – Christopher Ogburn, Juanita Hope Ryder, Kamdin Hensley and Layton Smith (left to right) have completed kindergarten at Trout Creek School and will be moving on to the first grade.

"Failure doesn't mean the game is over, it means try again – with experience," was the theme surrounding Trout Creek's eighth grade and kindergarten 2018 Promotional Ceremony.

Helium balloons reading "Congrats Grad!" and "You Did It!" danced among foil streams of gold, silver and blue, while de...