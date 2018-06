REELING THEM IN – Micah Hartman, age 5 of Noxon, enjoys a quiet moment of fishing during the annual Kids Fishing Day at Triangle Pond in Noxon on Saturday.

Some youth get the bug, taking the bait – hook, line and sinker. That is why Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) organize Kids Fishing Day every year in Noxon.

"We had 102 kids registered this year," shared FWP's Region 1 Conservation Technician, Marc Terrazas, "and this is the 29th year FWP...