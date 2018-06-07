Finalists chosen to lead TF schools

The Thompson Falls School Board has chosen four finalists in the search for a new superintendent. Current superintendent Jason Slater announced his resignation earlier this year after accepting a position as the high school principal in Manhattan, Montana.

“We are excited of the four finalists we have selected to interview and look forward to learning more about their experiences and how those experiences can help move our District forward,” said Board Chair Sandra Muster.

The public is invited to a meet-and-greet with the candidates Wednesday, June 13, 6-7 p.m., in the high school library. The school board will interview the finalists beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. The interviews will take place in the board room, and the public is invited to attend and observe.

The four candidates chosen as finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

William “Bill” Cain - Cain currently serves as the Director of Student Services for the Hartland Consolidated Schools in Howell, Michigan. He has also served as the elementary school principal, athletic director/assistant high school principal, teacher and coach for the Hartland Consolidated Schools since 1987. Cain received his Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Montana, his J.D. degree in law from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, and his Educational Specialist degree from Michigan State University.

Lynne Peterson - Peterson currently serves as the superintendent and high school principal in Savage, Montana. She previously served as an elementary teacher in Salt Lake City, Utah, for 15 years and as an elementary/middle school teacher in Red Lodge, Montana, for 13 years. Peterson received her Bachelor of Science degree and Master’s in Educational Leadership from Montana State University.

Leland Stocker - Stocker is currently the superintendent of Belgrade Public Schools in Montana. He has previously served as assistant superintendent for the Havre Public Schools, and superintendent of Gardiner Public Schools. Stocker has served as a principal at two Alaska school districts, Delta Junction and Bristol Bay Borough. Stocker received his Master’s in Education Leadership from Montana State University - Bozeman, his master’s in Business Education from Portland State University, a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Education and Psychology from Central Washington University, and an Associate in Arts degree in Business from Olympic College in Washington.

Dr. Timothy Tharp - Tharp has served as the Deputy State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the past year. Prior to this time, Tharp has served as Superintendent/Principal for the Hobson Public Schools, Hobson, Montana, Sunburst Public Schools, Sunburst, Montana, and the Dutton and Dutton/Brady Public Schools. Tharp also taught math and history for the Scobey Public Schools, Scobey, Montana. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in math and history as well as his master’s in math education from Montana State University, his master’s in Business Administration from the University of Montana and his Education Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.