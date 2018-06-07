Rummel, Lee move on in county sheriff race

The field in the race to November was narrowed down Tuesday as Sanders County voters went to the polls for the primary election.

Three hopefuls ran for Sanders County Sheriff/Coroner, including incumbent Tom Rummel, Darlene Lee and Justin Ryan. Only two move on to the general election. Rummel and Lee received 2,546 and 796 votes, respectively, and will meet again in November.

More than 3,000 ballots were cast in Sanders County on Tuesday, with more than 70 percent of voters completing absentee ballots.

In local legislative races, Chris Gross beat Gerald Cuvillier on the Democratic ticket for House District 13. Gross moves on to the general election to meet incumbent Bob Brown. Both are from Thompson Falls.

In House District 14, incumbent Denley Loge defeated fellow Republican James Mortenson. Loge and Democrat Diane Magone will be on the November ballot.

Two of the three candidates for 20th Judicial District Court Judge advanced to the November election.

As of early Wednesday, incumbent Deborah "Kim" Christopher and Ashley Morigeau got more votes than fellow candidate Ben Anciaux. Christopher got 2,069 votes in Sanders County.

In the race for Sanders County Commissioner, Carol Brooker and Paul Fielder will meet in the general election. As will Justice of the Peace candidates Doug Dryden and Mark French, and Sanders County Attorney candidates Naomi Leisz and Bob Zimmerman.

In the race for Republican precinct committee members, those elected included Daniel Jones and Brandi Jones, Precinct 1; Jerry Shively and Nancy Mehaffie, Precinct 4; Noah Hathorne and Shelly Rummel, Precinct 7; Kevin Byrns and Johanna Clark, Precinct 8.

Current Clerk & Record Nichol Scribner ran unopposed for the newly combined position of Sanders County Clerk & Recorder, Treasurer and Superintendent of Schools.