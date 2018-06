Sheriff's Log June 7, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 3; Plains, 3; H. Springs, 3. Sunday, May 27 Partner/family member assault, T. Falls. Theft of motor vehicle, T. Falls. Someone shooting near homes, T. Falls. Dogs at large, T. Falls. Dirt bike speeding up and down rural H. Springs road. Fender bender at Town Pump,...





