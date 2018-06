Samuel Dean Ross, 72 of Trout Creek, died Monday May 28, 2018 as a result of a traffic accident. He was born Sept.1, 1945 in Merced, California. Sam loved the outdoors, his family, and his friends.

Memorial services were held on Wednesday June 6, 2018, at Cabinet Mountain Bible Church in Trout Creek at 2 p.m. Inurnment took place in Whitepine Cemetery. Sunset Hills Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.