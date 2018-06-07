Higher water rates means more creativity

Last month, the Thompson Falls City Council voted to increase water and sewer rates. It’s not ideal for residents and businesses. It’s a hassle any time costs go up, especially for those on a fixed income.

But an increase in water and sewer rates was inevitable. The city’s costs are rising, especially with having to replace aging water lines. Residents make a choice to live in the city, and in turn put their trust in the mayor and city council to make the best decisions for the city.

The rate increases are not good on the surface, but it reminds us of the need to conserve water. Sometimes that means getting a little creative.

With the growing season coming and gardens needing watering, one way to conserve water is to use a rain barrel to collect precipitation. You can use a large plastic garbage can, flip the lid and put a hole in it, and you have an instant rain barrel.

Of course, there are the methods we learn growing up. Turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth or washing your hands, and fixing leaky faucets all help conserve water.

Water costs are going up, but being mindful of consumption can help your pocketbook.