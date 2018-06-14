MOUNTAIN TREASURES

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
By Annie Wooden
June 14, 2018
Annie Wooden
SUMMER BLOOMS - Beargrass blooms amongst a patch of huckleberry bushes high above Trout Creek. A fun littleknown fact is that beargrass is not a grass, but in fact a lily.
Hikers have noticed an early bloom in the mountains due to the abundance of spring rain. Bees snack on a wild rose near Trout Creek.
