Sanders County Ledger

By Annie Wooden 

MOUNTAIN TREASURES

 
June 14, 2018

Annie Wooden

SUMMER BLOOMS - Beargrass blooms amongst a patch of huckleberry bushes high above Trout Creek. A fun littleknown fact is that beargrass is not a grass, but in fact a lily.

Hikers have noticed an early bloom in the mountains due to the abundance of spring rain. Bees snack on a wild rose near Trout Creek.





 
Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

