Students get hands-on lessons at local ranch

INSPECTING INSECTS – Thompson Falls Kindergartener Sydnie Eichert closely examines a dragon fly during the annual Naegeli Ranch field trip. For more than 20 years, the Naegeli's have hosted kindergarten students to a day full of nature-loving activities.

The Naegeli Ranch seems to be the epicenter for outdoor recreation. For more than 20 years, the ranch has provided an outdoor learning center for Thompson Falls kindergarten students.

Thompson Falls Elementary students always finish out the school year with class designated field trips. Kinderga...