Remember When

50 YEARS AGO • JUNE 13, 1968

HEATERS OBSERVE ANNIVERSARY

Over 125 friends and relatives of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Heater attended an open house celebrating the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married September 4, 1918 at the Methodist Parsonage in Thompson Falls by the Rev. Dodd. They lived in Trout Creek for two years and then moved to Thompson Falls and purchased the Ford agency.

In 1928 the business was moved into its present building and has been named the Heater and Heater garage. In the 1930s Heater’s father Perry retired and Orie, brother of Perry went into partnership in the business with him. Richard Heater, Perry Jr.’s son, bought the business when his father retired in 1961

Since then Heater has kept himself busy hunting, fishing and bottle collecting, and Mrs. Heater takes part in card clubs and other ladies’ gatherings.

All of the Heater’s five children attended the festivities. They are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Heater, children Sandy and Don, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Heater, children Ramona, Dean, Shawn and Eric of Thompson Falls, Mr. and Mrs. Loran (Ethel) Stanfield, Mr. and Mrs. Gale (Dorothy) Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph (Thelma) Ogden.

Perry Alton Heater, Jr. was born June 5, 1896 in Red Fern, South Dakota to Perry Alton Heater and Ethel L. Hattan.

In 1900, Perry’s parents moved to Chester, Montana, from there they moved to western Montana. In 1904 while living near Whitepine the family problems grew and his parents decided to get a divorce. Ethel took her four sons and went by train to Angus, Nebraska. Eventually two of the boys, Orie and Harley went to live with Perry, Sr. On June 8, 1908 Harley was drowned while out fishing with his brother, Orie.

Perry, Jr. came to visit his father and family in 1910 and two years later returned to make his home permanently with Perry, Sr.

In 1917, Perry Sr. and Jr., purchased their first car, a 1916 Ford Model T. There were few cars in the area at that time and it proved to be a very popular item. The young men had a wonderful time in the car, attending dances and of course transporting people and supplies. During this period he met Katharine Simons.

Perry and Katharine Simons were married June 4, 1918 at the Methodist Parsonage in Thompson Falls (now the Community Congregational Church).

Perry and Katie stayed at Perry Sr.’s homestead while Perry’s folks went back east. When the parents returned they moved into a small house down on the Al Holman ranch (Blue Slide). Perry Jr. logged in this area with Holman.

Katie and Perry had five children: Ethel, Dorothy, Richard, Thelma and Harold.

In 1920 Perry Sr. and Jr. decided to give up logging and with a Mr. Dodson in partnership , bought the Ford garage and agency from Walt Luke and another fellow in Thompson Falls. At the time it was located at the site of the present Chevrolet agency (now Artistic Image Hair Salon). Perry went to Detroit to the Ford Motor Co., for instruction on operating and repairing Ford autos.

They weren’t long in buying Mr. Dodson out and established “Heater and Son.”

In 1927 the present Ford Garage was built, in 1928 the business was moved into its new building and has been named the Heater and Heater garage since. (Now the First Security Bank parking lot on Main Street east of Realty Northwest).

Richard Heater, Perry Jr.’s son, bought the business when his father retired in 1961.

Richard and his wife, Doris had the Ford dealership up until their retirement. In addition to selling Fords, they did auto repair, sold Texaco gasoline and operated the school bus service.