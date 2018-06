A BIT OF EVERYTHING - David and Sandrea Roussy have opened MontanaFancy Inc. just east of Thompson Falls. The consignment store has home decor, furniture, appliances, tools and antiques, and is open Monday through Saturday.

David and Sandrea Roussy have opened a new store in Thompson Falls, MontanaFancy Inc. Indoor Outfitters. They are located where CPT Auto Parts was previously, across from the Trading Post. The consignment store is stocked with all the home essentials: home decor, furniture, appliances, tools and...