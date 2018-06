Plains Council to review junked vehicle section

OPPOSING VIEW – Plains resident Pat Killgore spoke passionately against the ordinance, saying it's not the government's business what he does on his private property.

It was standing room only at the Plains Town Council meeting at City Hall last week, when council members went through the second reading of the proposed Community Decay Ordinance, which is what the town is now calling it.

Rarely is the courtroom filled during monthly council meetings, but it w...