Patricia Ann Puphal Sularz

Patricia (Pat) Ann Puphal Sularz, age 81 of Gold Canyon, Ariz., passed away in Seattle, Wash., on April 26, 2018. She was born in Missoula, Mont., on July 16, 1936 to Irwin (Irv) and Winnifred (Winn) Puphal and eventually moved to Thompson Falls, Mont., where Pat graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1954.

Pat attended the University of Montana, majoring in Business and Music and was active as a member of the Tri Delta sorority, until she married her husband, Frank Sularz of Trout Creek, Mont., in 1956. Pat and Frank lived the next few years in Indiana while Frank earned his college degree.

They spent their early time after Frank finished college in Seattle and the next six years in Denver, Colo., where both their children were born, Jeff (age 55) and Lisa (age 56). The family then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they spent ten happy years.

Pat taught piano, was active in Tri Delta alumni groups, was a Brownie troop leader, and happily gardened and raised her children. The family next moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., for 24 years where Pat worked along with Frank to build their new business and continued to be involved in her sorority and raising the children. She began her own career as a realtor at age 50 and was a very successful agent for The Shields Group for the next 13 years.

She loved her career, her clients and her co-workers. Every Wednesday, she and a wonderful group of women hiked all over Colorado and even to the Teton Mountains in Wyoming, forming lifelong friendships, and she hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with her sister Susan.

Pat and Frank retired to Montana and after a few years, left to become snowbirds, splitting their time between Lacey, Wash., (to be near their grandson) and Gold Canyon, Ariz., where they spent 11 happy years. After a few years of retirement, Pat began her real estate career again, selling homes in their retirement community, ultimately retiring at age 79.

Pat was a vibrant woman who was always busy! If there was an event, she helped to plan and organize it. If she learned a new skill, she formed a group to teach others, from Tai Chi, adult coloring and many other crafts. She was active in choir, quilting, sewing, swimming and organizing cancer walks. She loved the sunshine and friendships they formed in Arizona. She will be remembered as a truly good woman. Interested in all she met, an agent who wanted to provide excellence to her clients, an amazing mother and a loving spouse. She was blessed with many friends and a family who adored her.

Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank Sularz (age 84), her daughter Lisa Visintainer from Seattle, Wash., her husband Steve and grandson Archie (18), her son Jeff from Santa Maria, Calif., and his wife Melanie. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat is predeceased by her parents, Winn and Irv and her adored sister, Susan, and many aunts, uncles and grandparents.

A graveside memorial gathering will be held at the Whitepine Cemetery in Sanders County, Montana, on June 30 at 11:30 a.m.