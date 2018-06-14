Our Viewpoint

Film puts sacrifice into perspective

We have Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Armed Forces Day. There are many holidays that recognize those who have served our country. We honor them, we display flags, we light fireworks, we have a cookout with family and friends. Every once in awhile, we stop the fanfare and think about the sacrifices of our service men and women.

We read about the struggles of the military and veterans often. Struggles abroad as they serve, and when they come back home. Recently, we watched the Amazon film Last Flag Flying, in which three Vietnam veterans reunite after one of the men’s son is killed in Desert Storm. It’s a moving film about friends, family and sacrifice.

After watching Last Flag Flying, a light bulb went off. Brave doesn’t begin to describe the efforts of our military members. These men and women sign up (or in past wars were drafted) to put themselves in a position where they could die for their country.

Let that sink in a bit. You’d probably take a bullet for a child or other family member. Many people would step in if they saw someone else being hurt or in trouble. But to put your life on the line for millions of Americans who you don’t even know is beyond courageous.

Watch a movie or read a book and you can get a little glimpse of what life was like for soldiers in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, and other areas during battle. In Last Flag Flying, you see how decades later, the characters were still changed by their time in Vietnam. The effects aren’t something that go away like a bad hangover.

We’ve always appreciated our service men and women, but now that feeling goes a little deeper. So thank you to all who have stepped up to protect us. Our appreciation goes beyond cookouts and fireworks. Thank you for keeping us safe, and for keeping our country strong.