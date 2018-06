Under-17 team competes well in State Cup at Kalispell

THE WILDHORSE STAMPEDE played in the U-17 division of the Montana State Cup at the Flathead United Sports Complex in Kalispell last weekend. The Stampede are coached by Nick Lawyer (left) and Jake Cremer (right).

Wildhorse Youth Soccer's senior team took third place at the State Cup in the under-17 division this past weekend. The finish caps a strong season for the Wildhorse Stampede who finished the year with 12 wins, 7 losses, 1 tie, and a +44 goal differential.

"It's a great achievement for our co-ed...