CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY - Members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity spent the night in the Thompson Falls High School gym. Members of the Chamber of Commerce fed the group dinner and breakfast.

Two groups of cyclists made stops in Sanders County over the weekend on cross-country trips.

The Journey of Hope team, a group of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men, arrived in Thompson Falls on Friday after traveling 90 miles from Sandpoint, Idaho. The Journey of Hope group began their journey in Seatt...