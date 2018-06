NEW SHOES – Farrier Cary Andrews shows the Youth Conservation Corps members how to put a new pair of shoes on "Bullet," a mule owned by Wild Horse Plains Back Country Horseman John Errecart (right side) during a Stock Packing Class at the county fairgrounds. Students on the left are: Rachel Wrobleski, Molly Carter and Jocelyn Noble.

Four members of the Wild Horse Plains Back Country Horsemen gathered at the Sanders County Fairgrounds last week to provide a day of education to the U.S. Forest Service's Youth Conservation Corps.

The horseman club spent Friday with the YCC's three girls and four boys for the annual YCC Stock...