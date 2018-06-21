ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

On Alert

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 21, 2018

A cow elk pauses after crossing Highway 200 west of Trout Creek. Elk shed their winter coat and emerge with chocolate, velvety hair during the warmer summer months.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.












 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/23/2018 01:41