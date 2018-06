DR. ANDREW ORDELHEIDE and Celene Paulsen prep one of the eight exam rooms for a new patient during the Dentistry from the Heart event in Plains on June 14.

"It was pitched to us as a marketing tool for community outreach," explained Dr. Andrew Ordelheide, who runs MT West Dentist with his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Ordelheide. "We weren't even halfway through our first event when we realized you can't help but truly help people with a program like this."...