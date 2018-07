SCHOOL FACELIFT – Glenda Wolverton, president of the Plains Woman's Club, sprays timber oil on Horse Plains school, an old log schoolhouse that the club takes care of.

The one-room schoolhouse on Railroad Street is a community relic and perhaps the oldest building in Plains, and over the last two months it received a facelift that will extend its life 60-70 years, according to Kirby Matthew, a restoration specialist.

It took nearly two months and 250 hours of...