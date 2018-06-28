FOLLOW THE LEADER

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
June 28, 2018
Linda Elliott
A heard of cow elk and their calves gathered for a play date in a field at Salish Shores east of Thompson Falls on
Tuesday. The elk live in the area year-round, offering ample elk-watching opportunities to visitors and residents.
