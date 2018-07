STROLL THROUGH THE ART – Cindy Leandro, the assistant activities director at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care, rolls resident Toddy Silverthorn through the Art on the Walls exhibit. Behind is long term care resident Cheryl King.

Nine artists are showing their work at Clark Fork Valley Hospital for the third quarter Art on the Walls exhibit, which opened last week.

"I'm always impressed by the art and feel lucky to know some of these artists personally," said Tonya Revier, the hospital's marketing coordinator, at the art...